Life sentence for triggerman in Worcester shooting

WORCESTER - The triggerman in a fatal shooting more than five years ago on Rodney Street was sentenced Friday to life imprisonment, with a possibility of parole in 15 years, after pleading guilty last month to second-degree murder. The statutory life sentence Judge Janet Kenton-Walker imposed Friday morning on Armando "Pee Wee" Maisonet is to begin after he completes a sentence of 6 years to 6 years and a day on a related charge of carrying a firearm without a license as an armed career criminal.

