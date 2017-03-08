Leominster man gets 12-14 years for shooting

WORCESTER - A Leominster man was sentenced to 12 to 14 years in state prison Wednesday for a 2014 shooting. William Morales-Lopez, 33, of 101 Mechanic St., Leominster, was convicted by a Worcester Superior Court jury March 2 on several charges stemming from the Oct. 4, 2014, shooting of Luis Vera outside 10 Mechanic St. in Leominster.

