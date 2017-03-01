Leominster man found guilty in shooting

Leominster man found guilty in shooting

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER - A Leominster man is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday after being found guilty of several charges stemming from a 2014 shooting. William Morales-Lopez, 33, of 101 Mechanic St., Leominster, who still has indictments pending against him from a separate shooting, was convicted by a Worcester Superior Court jury Thursday on charges of armed assault with intent to kill, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon , assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb 18 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb 3 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 5
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan '17 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan '17 amazed 8
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,331 • Total comments across all topics: 279,289,970

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC