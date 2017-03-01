Leominster man found guilty in shooting
WORCESTER - A Leominster man is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday after being found guilty of several charges stemming from a 2014 shooting. William Morales-Lopez, 33, of 101 Mechanic St., Leominster, who still has indictments pending against him from a separate shooting, was convicted by a Worcester Superior Court jury Thursday on charges of armed assault with intent to kill, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon , assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a loaded firearm without a license.
