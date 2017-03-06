Jury awards $1.5 million to Fitchburg police chief candidate

WORCESTER – A federal jury Monday awarded $1.5 million in damages to Scott L. Heagney, the law enforcement officer who alleged Fitchburg's former mayor acted improperly when she abruptly withdrew his nomination for police chief in 2014. In a 10-page verdict form filed by the jury Monday in U.S. District Court, jurors agreed that one of several allegedly defamatory statements made by former mayor Lisa A Wong about Mr. Heagney was in fact defamatory.

