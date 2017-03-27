Joshua C. Stoddard - Inventor of the ...

Joshua C. Stoddard - Inventor of the Steam Calliope

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Keyboard Magazine

In these days of city ordinances against noise pollution, the invention of the steam calliope by Joshua C. Stoddard would hardly be welcome, unless his inventive mind had devised a method of soft-pedaling its raucous emanations. When he obtained U.S. Patent No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Keyboard Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dan Kirouac live in Worcester Mar 22 Beatleman 1
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... Mar 13 The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... Mar 13 xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb '17 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Worcester County was issued at March 30 at 9:42AM EDT

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Oakland
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,167 • Total comments across all topics: 279,926,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC