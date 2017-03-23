Jillians Worcester set to close March 31
If you enjoy playing rounds of pool at Jillian's Worcester, this is the last weekend. The popular bar and billiards hall located at 315 Grove St. will be shutting its doors on March 31. The closing was announced March 24 on the bar's Facebook page, and confirmed in a phone conversation with employee Nina Potenti. There are no special events planned to commemorate the closing, although a regularly scheduled DJ and karaoke night hosted by Key Performance would continue as planned, according to Ms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
