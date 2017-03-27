Hudson picks Worcestera s Marco Rodrigues as superintendent
HUDSON – The School Committee selected Marco Rodrigues, the Worcester public schools' chief academic officer, on Thursday to succeed Jodi Fortuna as superintendent. Committee members voted to enter negotiations with Rodrigues after about an hour of deliberation. He beat out Laura Chesson, assistant superintendent of Arlington Public Schools, and Brett Kustigian, superintendent of Quaboag Regional School District.
