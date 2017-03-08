Hot mics, hats, Trump dominate Worcester mayora s annual political breakfast and roast

The jokes flew fast and furious at Mayor Joseph M. Petty's annual St. Patrick's Day Political Breakfast and Roast on Saturday, complete with hot mics, political headwear and hairstyles, and sanctuary city status all landing as punchlines to an audience of the city's political movers and shakers at St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church on Russell Street. “It's that one time of year, you can say what everyone else is thinking and get away with it,” said state Rep. Kate D. Campanale, R-Leicester.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.