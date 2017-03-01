Hopedale mail carrier accused of thefts
A postal worker from Hopedale has been charged with stealing a gift card and money order from mail collection boxes and possession of Suboxone. Matthew L. Grenon, 28, of 18 Hope St., Hopedale, was arraigned Thursday in Central District Court on two counts of breaking into a depository and single counts of larceny of more than $250 by a single scheme and unlawful possession of Suboxone, a prescription medicine often used to treat opioid dependence.
