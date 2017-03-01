Historic warmth gives way to record c...

Historic warmth gives way to record cold in Worcester

Proving that those jokes about waiting a minute if you don't like the New England weather are not too far off, record cold Saturday offset the record warmth the region experienced just over a week ago. According to the National Weather Service, Worcester only registered a high temperature of 18 degrees Fahrenheit Saturday, breaking the previous record minimum high temperature of 19 degrees, set in 1943.

