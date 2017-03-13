Greater Worcester Community Foundation Accepting Applications for Fallon/OrNda Community Health Fund
Shrewsbury, Massachusetts - Established in 1996 with an endowment gift of $4 million to Greater Worcester Community Foundation, the Fallon/OrNda Community Health Fund was created as a result of the sale of Saint Vincent Hospital by the Fallon Foundation, Inc. to OrNda Healthcorp. The purpose of the fund is to advance projects that increase access to healthcare or health promotion services that improve the health status of vulnerable populations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shrewsbury Lantern.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar 13
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb 18
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC