Greater Worcester Community Foundation Accepting Applications for Fallon/OrNda Community Health Fund

Shrewsbury, Massachusetts - Established in 1996 with an endowment gift of $4 million to Greater Worcester Community Foundation, the Fallon/OrNda Community Health Fund was created as a result of the sale of Saint Vincent Hospital by the Fallon Foundation, Inc. to OrNda Healthcorp. The purpose of the fund is to advance projects that increase access to healthcare or health promotion services that improve the health status of vulnerable populations.

