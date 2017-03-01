Ghanaians in Worcester to Celebrate Ghana @ 60
By Paul Kweku Awortwi-Mensah Ghanaians in Worcester, Massachusetts, have planned an elaborate program to celebrate Ghana's 60th Independence anniversary. On March 6, 2017, there will be a flag raising ceremony at the forecourt of Worcester City Hall at 4:00pm.
