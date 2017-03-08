Getting from Worcester to NYC, without a JetBlue direct flight Updated at

Getting from Worcester to New York City will get a bit easier when JetBlue expands its offerings from Worcester Regional Airport, expected to begin late this year or early next year. Meantime, we were wondering about other options for traveling between the two cities: Why wait? For those determined to fly out of Worcester to New York, you can take a roundabout route, flying JetBlue to Fort Lauderdale and then to JFK International Airport in New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.