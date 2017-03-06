Freight train out of Worcester derail...

Freight train out of Worcester derails in Providence

A train out of Worcester ended up in the middle of a street in Providence early Wednesday after being shoved beyond the end of a track. The accident happened about 1:15 a.m. when a tank car of ethanol was pushed past a barrier on a dead-ended track in an industrial area, according to Michael Williams, spokesman for Genesee & Wyoming Rail Road Service, which owns the Providence & Worcester Railroad.

