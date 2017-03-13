Fitchburg council approves City Hall study

In a decision some councilors say is the first step to moving city offices out of 166 Boulder Drive, the City Council last week approved a $90,000 study on the future of City Hall at 718 Main St., which has been vacant for five years. The 10-1 vote allows the city to commission a feasibility study to assess the options, such as renovation or demolition, for City Hall, which has been vacant since a beam cracked in 2012.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.