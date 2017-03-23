Fitchburg company accused of falsifying wastewater treatment tests

The president of a private wastewater treatment company and an engineering company in Fitchburg has been indicted on dozens of charges in connection with falsifying wastewater samples and test results at three separate condominium facilities, including a complex in Lunenburg, according to the state attorney general's office. Kent Oldfield, 52, of Fitchburg, president of SRA Inc. and New England Engineering Group LLC, was indicted Friday by a statewide grand jury on six counts of knowingly tampering with wastewater test methods, and 52 counts of knowingly making false reports to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

