Ex-firefighter sentenced in rash of Webster fires

WORCESTER - A former Connecticut firefighter, previously convicted of setting fire to commercial trash bins in Dudley in 2009 and 2010, was sentenced to prison Friday for a series of similar fires last year in Webster. Jason A. Bushey, 38, of 4 Oak St., Webster, was sentenced in Worcester Superior Court to 2 years to 2 years and a day in state prison, with 2 years of probation to begin upon his release, after pleading guilty to arson of a dwelling house, two counts of burning personal property and three counts of defacing property.

