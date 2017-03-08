Effort afoot at Holy Cross to change student newspapera s name
WORCESTER – Professors at the College of the Holy Cross and the student newspaper's editorial board are calling for the paper, the Crusader, to consider changing its name, which they point out is the same as that of a newspaper affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan. In a Feb. 6 letter to the Crusader's editors, 48 faculty members said while they “recognize and appreciate the long and proud tradition of the newspaper at Holy Cross, we question the value of a connection to names and imagery that are often used by others in ways counter to our mission and goals.” The professors suggested that the paper's editorial board, as well as the larger college community, “initiate a discussion” about changing the name.
