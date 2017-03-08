Effort afoot at Holy Cross to change ...

Effort afoot at Holy Cross to change student newspapera s name

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

WORCESTER – Professors at the College of the Holy Cross and the student newspaper's editorial board are calling for the paper, the Crusader, to consider changing its name, which they point out is the same as that of a newspaper affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan. In a Feb. 6 letter to the Crusader's editors, 48 faculty members said while they “recognize and appreciate the long and proud tradition of the newspaper at Holy Cross, we question the value of a connection to names and imagery that are often used by others in ways counter to our mission and goals.” The professors suggested that the paper's editorial board, as well as the larger college community, “initiate a discussion” about changing the name.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb 18 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 5
News 15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart... Jan '17 Gomez 1
Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10) Jan '17 amazed 8
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,910 • Total comments across all topics: 279,444,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC