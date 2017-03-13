East Brookfield gets outside help choosing fire chief
Selectmen will be aided by Auburn Fire Chief Stephen Coleman and Uxbridge Fire Chief William Kessler in choosing the next East Brookfield fire chief. Chief Coleman met Monday night with the East Brookfield selectmen and recommended that the five-member search panel consisting of the two out-of-town chiefs and the three selectmen interview candidates seeking to replace veteran East Brookfield Fire Chief Peter Livermore, who will retire April 30 after serving more than 44 years in the local Fire Department. The Auburn and Uxbridge chiefs will make recommendations, but selectmen have the sole authority to choose Chief Livermore's successor.
