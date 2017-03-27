Dunkina settles with Worcester area man over fake butter fluff

A Worcester area man who sued a pair of Dunkin' Donuts owners because he said he was given a butter substitute when he asked for real butter on his bagel has won a settlement. Polanik's lawyer, Thomas Shapiro, acknowledged that his client's complaint is "a minor thing," but they decided to sue "to stop the practice of representing one thing and selling a different thing."

