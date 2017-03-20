Driver who struck grandmother, child on Worcester sidewalk gets 3-year prison sentence
A woman who was driving under the influence of drugs when she struck a 5-year-old girl and the child's grandmother with her SUV was sentenced to prison Monday in Worcester Superior Court. Cassandra M. McAuliffe, 34, formerly of 9 Channing St., was sentenced to 3 years to 3 years and a day in state prison, with two years of probation to follow her release, after pleading guilty Monday afternoon to two counts each of driving negligently and while under the influence of drugs and causing serious bodily injury and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a single count of driving so as to endanger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar 13
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb 18
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC