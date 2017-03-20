Driver who struck grandmother, child ...

Driver who struck grandmother, child on Worcester sidewalk gets 3-year prison sentence

51 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A woman who was driving under the influence of drugs when she struck a 5-year-old girl and the child's grandmother with her SUV was sentenced to prison Monday in Worcester Superior Court. Cassandra M. McAuliffe, 34, formerly of 9 Channing St., was sentenced to 3 years to 3 years and a day in state prison, with two years of probation to follow her release, after pleading guilty Monday afternoon to two counts each of driving negligently and while under the influence of drugs and causing serious bodily injury and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a single count of driving so as to endanger.

