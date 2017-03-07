Donations of new pajamas needed for Shrewsbury Girl Scout project
Shrewsbury Girl Scout Troop 11087 is preparing foster care comfort bags as their Bronze Project. The bags will be filled with hygiene items, books, comfort items and new pajamas.
