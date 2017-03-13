Donate slippers for kids

Always on Call Health Services Inc. is collecting new children's slippers to be donated to the Child Life Program at Children's Medical Center-UMass Memorial Medical Care in Worcester. Every pair of slippers donated will be given to a child being treated at the Children's Hospital, a 30-bed inpatient unit, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, and a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, with more than 200 medical and surgical experts in more than 30 specialties.

