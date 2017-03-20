Communities want new, clear path to outlaw pot shops

Uncertainty over the process cities and towns must follow to opt out of the sprouting legal marijuana market has sparked confusion across the state and needs to be clarified by the Legislature, the attorney general's office and a municipal lobby said Monday. Cities and towns are urging lawmakers to let them restrict or prohibit commercial marijuana sales within their borders by a vote of the municipal legislative body, rather than a community-wide referendum as is called for under the law.

