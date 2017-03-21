College during high school: Dual enro...

College during high school: Dual enrollment on the upswing in Worcester

WORCESTER – Over the last few years, there has been an increase in the number of high school students in the city schools taking dual enrollment college courses, educators involved with those programs say. Efforts in Worcester to expand the offerings, however, which proponents say provide valuable college experience to students and a chance to earn college credits, will depend on funding, as well as creating more access for students.

