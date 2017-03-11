Cold cancels Lawrence St. Patrick's Day parade
Bagpipers and Irish step dancers won't be marching Saturday in Lawrence, where the annual St. Patrick's Day parade has been canceled due to the frigid forecast. The parade committee made the decision on Thursday, after bitter cold was predicted for the parade's 1 p.m. start time, said Brian Farrell, who was to serve as grand marshal.
