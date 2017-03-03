Clive McFarlane: Iconic eatery founder shared what counts Posted at

On sheer energy, vision and good heartedness he would also have held his own in this contagious social media era, but he wouldn't stand out as much. To be more precise, he never shared the special sauce that made the burger that drew families and young people to Speedy, Worcester's first drive-in restaurant, which, though it is long gone, still revs the spirit of those who had the pleasure of being part of that scene.

