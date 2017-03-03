Clive McFarlane: Iconic eatery founder shared what counts Posted at
On sheer energy, vision and good heartedness he would also have held his own in this contagious social media era, but he wouldn't stand out as much. To be more precise, he never shared the special sauce that made the burger that drew families and young people to Speedy, Worcester's first drive-in restaurant, which, though it is long gone, still revs the spirit of those who had the pleasure of being part of that scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb 18
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan '17
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan '17
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan '17
|amazed
|8
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC