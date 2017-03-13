Clearing the air over PCBs in Worcest...

Clearing the air over PCBs in Worcester schools Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

The Worcester School Committee and the city's teacher's union have long been at odds over testing for PCBs at Burncoat and Doherty high schools, with no resolution in sight despite the Worcester Public Schools moving ahead with air testing for potentially hazardous chemicals. Or email a letter to [email protected], or mail to Monthly Topic, Telegram & Gazette, 100 Front Street, Floor 5, Worcester, MA 01608-1440.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Worcester Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride... 13 hr The Wheeze of Trump 1
Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s... 14 hr xxartpopxx 1
News Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit... Feb 18 Bennie Hana 5
Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester Feb '17 Beatleman 1
News The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un... Jan '17 Old Pom 4
News Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye... Jan '17 Omar Q 19
News Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th... Jan '17 The Worlds Bigges... 5
See all Worcester Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Worcester Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Blizzard Warning for Worcester County was issued at March 14 at 12:47AM EDT

Worcester Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Worcester Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Worcester, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,541 • Total comments across all topics: 279,532,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC