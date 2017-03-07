Claudia Casello, 76, of Shrewsbury

On Nov. 16, 1963, Claudia Moller, from the Quinsigamond Village neighborhood in Worcester and of Swedish descent, happily married Shrewsbury Street native Joseph Casello in his parish, the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel - St. Ann Church. As a young couple, they mutually agreed after the marriage that their children would be raised in the Lutheran faith and their church was to be Claudia's, Emanuel Lutheran on Greenwood Street.

