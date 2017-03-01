Cat III on track for Worcester Airpor...

Cat III on track for Worcester Airport launch

Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Construction continues on schedule to install an advanced Category III instrument landing system at Worcester Regional Airport by Dec. 7, airport officials said. “Based on the design work and permitting required, we anticipated it to be an overall five-year project, and it's falling right into that timeline,” Airport Director Andy Davis said in an interview Thursday.

