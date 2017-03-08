Business | MassDevelopment Issues $8M Bond to Finance Expanded Facility for Worcester Manufacturer

MassDevelopment has issued an $8 million tax bond on behalf of D&S Realty LLP, a real estate entity in West Boylston. D&S Realty is using the bond proceeds to renovate and expand a facility at 70 Hartwell Street in West Boylston that it has leased to Curtis Industries LLC, a Worcester manufacturer of compact vehicle cabs, attachments, and accessories.

