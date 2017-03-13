Business | American Antiquarian Society to Expand with $17 Million Bond

"With the help of MassDevelopment, we can update and expand our main library building and ensure that we continue to preserve and share the nation's many diverse stories with the American people," said AAS President Ellen S. Dunlap. The AAS is using bond proceeds to expand and upgrade its facilities by buying a property at 4 Regent Street in Worcester for office, meeting, and storage space; demolishing existing structures and making improvements at 90 Park Avenue for parking; and reconfiguring its existing facility at 185 Salisbury Street by relocating its conservation laboratory, HVAC systems, and other service equipment while creating new seminar, meeting, and exhibition areas.

