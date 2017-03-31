Boston Ma 03/302017 A plain Dunkin' D...

Boston Ma 03/302017 A plain Dunkin' Donuts Bagel toasted with applied ...

22 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

In a pair of lawsuits filed in Suffolk Superior Court in March, a Worcester-area man named Jan Polanik accused more than 20 Dunkin' Donuts franchises in Eastern and Central Massachusetts of a grand deception: using a butter substitute on his bagels, even though he had ordered the bagels with butter.

