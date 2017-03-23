Blackstone man, charged with killing father, held without bail
A Blackstone man who fled to New Jersey, after his 83-year-old father was found slain in his home, is being held without bail in Worcester County House of Correction following arraignment in Uxbridge District Court Friday afternoon. Glenn R. Armstrong, 48, was charged with assault and battery resulting in murder, larceny of a motor vehicle, failure to submit DNA, and misleading a police investigation.
