Beauty & Fashion | Better Business Bureau Warns of Shopping Scams, Offers Tips Ahead of Prom Season
High School prom season is just about here and the Better Business Bureau is warning parents of prom goers of shopping scams. "Teenagers and their families can drop hundreds of dollars during prom season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live in Worcester
|5 hr
|Beatleman
|1
|Dianne Williamson: Gay vets welcome, with pride...
|Mar 13
|The Wheeze of Trump
|1
|Worcester, MA residents please take anonymous s...
|Mar 13
|xxartpopxx
|1
|Worcester restaurants close as part of 'Day Wit...
|Feb '17
|Bennie Hana
|5
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb '17
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan '17
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan '17
|Omar Q
|19
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC