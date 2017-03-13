Babcock Power to move from Worcester ...

Babcock Power to move from Worcester to Marlboro

WORCESTER - Babcock Power Sales Inc. will move from Worcester to Marlboro in May, following the purchase of its current home at 5 Neponset St. by Reliant Medical Group. According to a story in the real estate journal Banker & Tradesman, Babcock Power has leased 46,061 square feet at Lake Williams Center, at 26 Forest St. in Marlboro, for a its power services and power environmental business units.

