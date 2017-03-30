Author says Catholic college dropped her as speaker because of Planned Parenthood award

A Brookline activist and author said an offer she received to deliver the commencement address at a small Catholic women's college in Indiana was canceled after the college learned that Planned Parenthood had given her an award 12 years ago. Jean Kilbourne said the decision was distressing because she had planned to focus her speech at Saint Mary's College in Notre Dame, Ind., on negative images of women in the media and advertising.

