Auburn man allegedly broke into church, home
Bail was set at $500 cash Monday for an Auburn man charged with breaking into a church and a home over the weekend. Mark R. Riley, 23, of 2601 Forrest Park Drive, Auburn, was arraigned in Central District Court on charges of breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, breaking and entering in the daytime with intent to commit a misdemeanor, possession of burglary tools and vandalism of property.
