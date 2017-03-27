Accessory charge dropped in a 14 Worcester killing

WORCESTER _ A judge has dismissed an accessory charge against one of two brothers indicted in the 2014 shooting death of 19-year-old Christian A. Obeng. Ahmad Jaara, 26, of 15 Fern St., was charged with being an accessory to murder, after the fact, in the Oct. 2, 2014, fatal shooting of Mr. Obeng during a confrontation outside an apartment building at 8 Upland Gardens Drive.

