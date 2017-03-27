4 Worcester employees to receive Thomas S. Green Awards
WORCESTER – Four city employees who have made outstanding contributions to public service will receive Thomas S. Green Public Service Awards from the Worcester Regional Research Bureau. The award is named in memory of Thomas S. Green, a founder and one of the original directors of The Research Bureau, which announced the 2017 recipients Wednesday.
