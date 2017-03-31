31 people signal interest in running for Worcester council, school board
In just 10 days, 31 people already have taken out nomination papers to run for City Council or School Committee this year. All 11 incumbents on the City Council have taken out nomination papers, as well as all six members of the School Committee who are elected by the voters.
