2 teenage pedestrians struck by van in Worcester
Two teenagers were in stable condition Monday night after they were struck by a commercial van as they crossed Hamilton Street. Police said the driver was arrested on warrants. Police said the driver, Devin O'Leary, 29, of 30 Potter Hill, Grafton, was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Waltham District Court. The police crash reconstruction unit investigated.
