2 plead guilty to burning Worcester house where missing woman lived
WORCESTER - Two of three men charged in a 2015 fire that destroyed a home at 11 Dixfield Road, where a missing woman had lived, were released from custody on GPS monitoring Tuesday, after pleading guilty to arson of a dwelling and conspiracy charges. Judge Shannon Frison, who presided over the Worcester Superior Court plea hearing, scheduled sentencing for Scott T. Phelan and Lionel Bermudez for April 13, and released them on personal recognizance with GPS monitoring, at the request of a prosecutor and lawyers representing the two men.
