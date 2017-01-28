01/28/2017 Boston, Ma a large crowd protested the recent immigration...
When are my people going to join me? If I travel outside the country, will I be allowed back? When will I see my children? Can I go outside safely? Workers at Catholic Charities Immigration Services and Refugee Resettlement programs reported receiving many questions in the wake of executive orders halting refugee resettlement and immigration from certain countries. "I tell them we are hopeful - hopeful that, at some point, it will be lifted and that their family can join them," said Kaska Yawo, who works in the Immigration Services program at Catholic Charities Worcester County, in a recent interview.
