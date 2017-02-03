Worcester to retool plan for advanced academy
Maureen Binienda said Thursday night she has no plans to further develop that proposal this year, or next. Instead, she said, she will announce an alternative concept for advanced students later this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Worcester Telegram & Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Worcester Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dan Kirouac live acoustic performance in Worcester
|Feb 3
|Beatleman
|1
|The Latest: Delta says suspected hate crime "un...
|Jan 29
|Old Pom
|4
|Hijab-Wearing JFK Worker Kicked by Passenger Ye...
|Jan 29
|Omar Q
|19
|Jewish centers vigilant after second wave of th...
|Jan 21
|The Worlds Bigges...
|5
|15-20 years for man who shot up Fitchburg apart...
|Jan 9
|Gomez
|1
|Thread is For Your Political Complaints in Worc... (Aug '10)
|Jan 6
|amazed
|8
|sexless marriage advice (Jan '12)
|Dec '16
|Da x
|108
Find what you want!
Search Worcester Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC