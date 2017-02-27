Worcester teachers union says negotiations over PCB testing a broken downa
WORCESTER – The Worcester teachers union on Tuesday announced its talks with the School Committee on testing for potentially hazardous chemicals at two city high schools have “broken down.” In a statement, the Educational Association of Worcester said the disagreement was “mainly over the unwillingness of Worcester Public Schools to accept any direction or guidance from the Environmental Protection Agency” on the testing issue. Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty, chairman of the committee, said Tuesday he couldn't discuss negotiations that so far have taken place in executive session, which is closed to the public.
