Worcester settles lawsuit with reinstated officer Rawlston for $375k

WORCESTER – A jury will not decide whether the multiple firings of police Officer David F. Rawlston sprung from good-faith efforts to keep an unfit cop off the streets or the misguided vendetta of a vindictive police chief. “I am pleased that we could bring this long-standing matter to conclusion,” City Manager Edward M. Augustus wrote in a statement confirming that the twice-reinstated officer has settled his nearly six-year legal battle with the city for $375,000.

