Worcester schools see nearly $21M funding gap next year
WORCESTER – The district's initial estimates show schools here facing a nearly $21 million gap between what they'll be able to spend next year and what their needs will be, a problem the financial chief blamed on continuous underfunding by the state. Thanks to a 1.7 percent increase in its student enrollment this year, along with several other factors, the schools' chief financial and operations officer, Brian Allen, told the School Committee Thursday night that Worcester is projected to see a roughly $9 million increase in revenue next year.
