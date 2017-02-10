Worcester man booked after allegedly receiving heroin-laden volumes
WORCESTER – An Eastern Avenue man was arrested after authorities intercepted a package with hollowed-out textbooks full of heroin that was addressed to him. Martin Stemn, 27, of 169 Eastern Ave., Apt. 1, was arrested Wednesday and charged with trafficking heroin over 200 grams and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
