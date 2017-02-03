Worcester man arrested in armed robberies

A Worcester man was arrested Friday on charges stemming from two armed robberies Dec. 24 in the city, and his companion was charged with helping him evade arrest, police said. Christopher Gomez, 25, of Worcester, faces three counts of armed robbery, assault with a dangerous weapon, firearm use in a felony, and other firearm and assault charges, police said in a news release Sunday.

